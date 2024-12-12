Florin 1883 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1883 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1782 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

