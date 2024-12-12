United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1883 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,556,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1883
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1883 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1782 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
