United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1883 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1883 "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1883 "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,556,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1883 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1782 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction Numismática Leilões - March 20, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction Stack's - October 15, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction Stack's - October 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1883 "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
