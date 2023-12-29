United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1879 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1879
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1879 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1754 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 14,500. Bidding took place March 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition G4 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Florin 1879 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
