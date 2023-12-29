flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1879 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1879 "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1879 "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1879 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1754 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 14,500. Bidding took place March 29, 2022.

United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction Roxbury’s - March 3, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction Heritage - December 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition G4 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 1, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction CNG - March 23, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction CNG - March 23, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition VF
To auction
United Kingdom Florin 1879 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1879 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

