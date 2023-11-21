flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 682,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1877 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23313 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,700. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 21, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction Roxbury’s - March 3, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction Niemczyk - April 22, 2017
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction Niemczyk - April 22, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2011
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition AU58 ICG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" at auction CNG - June 11, 2003
Seller CNG
Date June 11, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1877 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1877 All English coins English silver coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access