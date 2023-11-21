United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 682,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1877
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1877 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23313 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,700. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition AU58 ICG
Selling price
