Florin 1877 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1877 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23313 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,700. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (4) XF (7) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU50 (1) Service NGC (4) ICG (1)