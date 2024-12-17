Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1874 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21920 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

