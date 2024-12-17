United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,643,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1874
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1874 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21920 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
734 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price

Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

123
