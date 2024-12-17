flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,643,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1874 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21920 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (15)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (8)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
734 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 10, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Florin 1874 WW "Gothic" at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1874 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1874 All English coins English silver coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access