Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1870 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (1) XF (8) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (4)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (3)

London Coins (2)

NOONANS (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Spink (5)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Stephen Album (1)