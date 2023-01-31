flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,081,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1870 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • London Coins (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
1401 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 10, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 17, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 17, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - June 24, 2010
Seller Spink
Date June 24, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - September 28, 2005
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1870 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1870 All English coins English silver coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access