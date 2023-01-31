United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1870 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,081,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1870
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1870 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- London Coins (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Spink (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
1401 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 17, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1870 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search