United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 424,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1867 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30328 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
11413 $
Price in auction currency 9000 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction Goldberg - September 29, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - April 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date April 29, 2018
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1867 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

