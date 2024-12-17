United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1867 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 424,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1867
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1867 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30328 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
11413 $
Price in auction currency 9000 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
