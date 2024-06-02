United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,861,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1864
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1864 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 9,500. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller The Canadian Numismatic Company
Date August 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
