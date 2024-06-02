flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,861,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1864 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 9,500. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (6)
  • Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Florange (1)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • The Canadian Numismatic Company (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction The Canadian Numismatic Company - August 1, 2022
Seller The Canadian Numismatic Company
Date August 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction CNG - March 23, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" at auction Nihon - June 13, 2021
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1864 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

