Florin 1864 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1864 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 9,500. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (5) XF (19) VF (13) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS63 (5) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (17) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (6)

Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Florange (1)

Goldberg (6)

Heritage (11)

Künker (1)

London Coins (5)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

NOONANS (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Roxbury’s (1)

Spink (5)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

The Canadian Numismatic Company (1)