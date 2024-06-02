flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,568,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1859 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place March 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 29, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - May 10, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - May 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

