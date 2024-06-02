Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1859 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place March 29, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (30) AU (9) XF (22) VF (24) F (1) VG (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (3) MS65 (4) MS64 (6) MS63 (10) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) VF35 (1) VG10 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (16) PCGS (17) ICG (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (5)

BAC (7)

Busso Peus (1)

Chiswick Auctions (1)

CNG (6)

Coin Cabinet (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (10)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (6)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Heritage (16)

Heritage Eur (1)

Katz (5)

Künker (2)

London Coins (3)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numisor (1)

Spink (6)

Stack's (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Stephen Album (2)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (1)