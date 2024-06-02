United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1859 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,568,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1859
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1859 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place March 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1859 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
