Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,202,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1856
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1856 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4390 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 520,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1856 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
