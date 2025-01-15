flag
Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,202,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1856 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4390 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 520,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (7)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (10)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction CoinsNB - October 19, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction Pegasus Auctions - December 29, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - December 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - November 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1856 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition VF
