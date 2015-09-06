Fourpence (Groat) 1844 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place July 5, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)