United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1839 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,125
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place July 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 42 GBP
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 700 NOK
