Fourpence (Groat) 1839 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place July 13, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) Service NGC (1)