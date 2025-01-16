flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1839 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1839 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1839 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,125

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place July 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2025
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2025
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 42 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 700 NOK
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 22, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1839 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access