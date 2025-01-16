United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1839 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,461,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 625. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (8)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (5)
- New York Sale (1)
- Spink (4)
- St James’s (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
123
