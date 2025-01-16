flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1839 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1839 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1839 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,461,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 625. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • BAC (13)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • St James’s (1)
  • UBS (2)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2025
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2025
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
