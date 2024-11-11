United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,328,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1891
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 41794 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
