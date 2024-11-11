Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 41794 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (9) AU (1) XF (3) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (4)