Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,328,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 41794 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - October 5, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 1, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Schulman - October 18, 2019
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Schulman - May 24, 2019
Seller Schulman
Date May 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
