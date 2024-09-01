Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 60081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 184. Bidding took place March 8, 2011.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (6) F (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (1) Service NGC (2)