flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,470,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 60081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 184. Bidding took place March 8, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (6)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 28 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2020
United Kingdom Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Silicua Coins - December 4, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - March 8, 2011
United Kingdom Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - March 8, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date March 8, 2011
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1890 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access