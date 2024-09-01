United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,470,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1890
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1890 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 60081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 184. Bidding took place March 8, 2011.
Date June 2, 2024
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 28 GBP
Date December 17, 2020
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
