Threepence 1882 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1882 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)