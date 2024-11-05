United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1882 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 447,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1882
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1882 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
