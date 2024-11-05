flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1882 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1882 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1882 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 447,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1882 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1882 at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1882 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1882 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1882 at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1882 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1882 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1882 at auction Heritage - March 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

