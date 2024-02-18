United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1879 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,145,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1879
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1879 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22709 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
