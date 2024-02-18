flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1879 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1879 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1879 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,145,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1879 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22709 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

United Kingdom Threepence 1879 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1879 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1879 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1879 at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1879 at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1879 at auction cgb.fr - October 27, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 27, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1879 at auction cgb.fr - April 28, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 28, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1879 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1879 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1879 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1879 at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1879 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
