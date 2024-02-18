Threepence 1879 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1879 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22709 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS64 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (4)