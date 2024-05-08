Threepence 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1875 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (3) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service ANACS (1)