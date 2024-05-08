flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1875 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1875 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,311,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1875 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

United Kingdom Threepence 1875 at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1875 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1875 at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1875 at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1875 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1875 at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1875 at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1875 at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1875 at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1875 at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1875 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 25, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1875 at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1875 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1875 at auction Heritage - July 11, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2013
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1875 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 7, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

