Threepence 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,311,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1875
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1875 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2013
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
