United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,462,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1868
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place September 9, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (2)
- Downies (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (5)
- NOONANS (2)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
