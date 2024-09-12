Threepence 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place September 9, 2020.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) XF (1) VF (2) F (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (5)