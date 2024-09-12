flag
Threepence 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1868 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1868 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,462,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place September 9, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (2)
  • Downies (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1868 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1868 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1868 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1868 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1868 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1868 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1868 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1868 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1868 at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1868 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1868 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1868 at auction Downies - March 17, 2017
Seller Downies
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1868 at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1868 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1868 at auction Heritage - March 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1868 at auction Spink - June 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1868 at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

