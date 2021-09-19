United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1854 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,472,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1854
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30784 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (5)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (3)
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search