United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Threepence 1854 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1854 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1854 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,472,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30784 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (3)
United Kingdom Threepence 1854 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1854 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1854 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1854 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1854 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1854 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1854 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1854 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1854 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1854 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1854 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1854 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1854 at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1854 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1854 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1854 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1854 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1854 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1854 at auction CNG - August 3, 2011
Seller CNG
Date August 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

