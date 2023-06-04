flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1848 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1848 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1848 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

United Kingdom Threepence 1848 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1363 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1848 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
685 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1848 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1848 at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1848 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1848 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1848 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1848 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1848 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1848 at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1848 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1848 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1848 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1848 at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1848 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1848 at auction Spink - September 26, 2006
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1848 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1848 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

