United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1848 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1848
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (3)
- NOONANS (2)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (4)
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1363 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
685 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
