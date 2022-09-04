Threepence 1845 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 29739 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (2) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (3) MS64 (4) MS63 (3) Service NGC (11) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

CNG (1)

DNW (5)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (4)

London Coins (5)

NOONANS (4)

Stephen Album (1)