Threepence 1845 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,319,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1845
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 29739 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 25, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
