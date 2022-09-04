flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1845 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1845 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1845 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,319,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 29739 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 25, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1845 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
