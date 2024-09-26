flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1841 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1841 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1841 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 440,000
  • Mintage BU 2,904

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1841 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1841 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
832 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1841 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1841 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1841 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1841 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1841 at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1841 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1841 at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

