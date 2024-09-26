United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1841 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 440,000
- Mintage BU 2,904
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1841
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- DNW (4)
- Katz (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- St James’s (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
832 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
