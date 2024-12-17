United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,228,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1890
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1890 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24388 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
