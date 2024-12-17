Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1890 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24388 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

