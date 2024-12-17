flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,228,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1890 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24388 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Tauler & Fau - December 12, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
Seller Leu
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1890 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

