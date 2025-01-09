United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,628,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1885
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (4)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (22)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (24)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (9)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Spink (15)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
- Status International (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 109 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Numimarket
Date November 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search