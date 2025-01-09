flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1885 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1885 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,628,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

