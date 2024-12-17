United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1879 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 901,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1879
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1879 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 704 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
