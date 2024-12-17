Halfcrown 1879 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 901,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1879 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 704 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1879 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

