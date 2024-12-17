Halfcrown 1879 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1879 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 704 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

