Halfcrown 1877 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1877 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 8164 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 950. Bidding took place January 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (6) XF (10) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (8) MS62 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (12)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (6)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (5)

Katz (3)

London Coins (8)

NOONANS (1)

Spink (9)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Status International (2)