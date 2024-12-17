United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1877 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 447,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1877
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1877 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 8164 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 950. Bidding took place January 25, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
436 $
Price in auction currency 415 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
