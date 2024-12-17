flag
Halfcrown 1877 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1877 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1877 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 447,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1877 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 8164 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 950. Bidding took place January 25, 2022.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
436 $
Price in auction currency 415 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction Davissons Ltd. - July 21, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date July 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1877 at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

