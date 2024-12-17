United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,113,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1875
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1875 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 180 AUD
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
