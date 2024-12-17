flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1875 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1875 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,113,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1875 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1875 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1875 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 180 AUD
