Halfcrown 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1875 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (26) AU (7) XF (20) VF (12) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS63 (8) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU53 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (17) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

CoinsNB (1)

DNW (7)

Goldberg (4)

Heritage (10)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

London Coins (12)

Marudhar (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (2)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Schulman (2)

Spink (13)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Status International (2)

WAG (1)