Halfcrown 1874 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1874 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21929 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition UNC (90) AU (26) XF (72) VF (22) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (18) MS63 (13) MS62 (15) MS61 (5) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (2) SP63 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (46) PCGS (20) ANACS (2)

