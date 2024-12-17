flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1874 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1874 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1874 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,189,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (214)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1874 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21929 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 10, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date August 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1874 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
