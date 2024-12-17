United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1874 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,189,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1874
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (214)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1874 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21929 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
