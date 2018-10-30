Halfcrown 1864 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 16,675. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

