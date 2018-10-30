United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1864 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 16,675. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8930 $
Price in auction currency 7000 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
10350 $
Price in auction currency 10350 USD
For the sale of Halfcrown 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
