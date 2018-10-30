flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1864 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1864 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1864 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 16,675. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1864 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8930 $
Price in auction currency 7000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1864 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1864 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
10350 $
Price in auction currency 10350 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1864 at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1864 at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1864 at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1864 at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1864 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1864 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

