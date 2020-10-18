United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1862
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1679 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 2,600,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
18050 $
Price in auction currency 1900000 JPY
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9568 $
Price in auction currency 7500 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
