flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1862 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1862 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1679 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 2,600,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1862 at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
18050 $
Price in auction currency 1900000 JPY
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1862 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9568 $
Price in auction currency 7500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1862 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1862 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1862 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1862 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1862 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 23, 2008
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1862 at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1862 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access