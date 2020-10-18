Halfcrown 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1679 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 2,600,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (7) Condition (slab) PF65 (3) PF63 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)