Halfcrown 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21926 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition UNC (58) AU (22) XF (44) VF (21) F (2) VG (2) G (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (2) MS64 (7) MS63 (14) MS62 (2) MS61 (6) AU58 (6) AU55 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VG8 (1) G6 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (34) PCGS (19) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (5)

Baldwin's of St. James's (12)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (5)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (15)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (4)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (32)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (20)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (5)

Numisor (1)

Pruvost (1)

Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)

Spink (21)

Stack's (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)

Status International (2)

Stephen Album (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (2)