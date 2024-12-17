United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,999,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1844
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21926 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
