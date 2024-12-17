flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1844 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1844 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,999,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21926 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - October 5, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 22, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1844 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
