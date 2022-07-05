United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1839 WW. "WW" incuse (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: "WW" incuse
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1839 with mark WW. "WW" incuse. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1008 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 11,500. Bidding took place December 4, 2016.
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4797 $
Price in auction currency 3800 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 26, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
