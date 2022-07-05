flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1839 WW. "WW" incuse (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: "WW" incuse

Obverse Halfcrown 1839 WW "WW" incuse - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1839 WW "WW" incuse - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1839 with mark WW. "WW" incuse. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1008 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 11,500. Bidding took place December 4, 2016.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4797 $
Price in auction currency 3800 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
2423 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 26, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Spink - June 25, 2019
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2019
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Nihon - June 1, 2018
Seller Nihon
Date June 1, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 22, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

