1 1/2 Pence 1870 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (7) Condition (slab) PF50 (1) PF45 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)