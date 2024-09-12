flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

1 1/2 Pence 1870 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse 1 1/2 Pence 1870 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse 1 1/2 Pence 1870 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,71 g
  • Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination 1 1/2 Pence
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1870 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition PF50 PCGS
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1870 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2807 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1870 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1870 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1870 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1870 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition PF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1870 at auction Spink - January 24, 2007
Seller Spink
Date January 24, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 1/2 Pence 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

