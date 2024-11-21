United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
1 1/2 Pence 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,71 g
- Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 256,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination 1 1/2 Pence
- Year 1862
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
1616 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
