1 1/2 Pence 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) XF (2) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (3) PF62 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)