1 1/2 Pence 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse 1 1/2 Pence 1862 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse 1 1/2 Pence 1862 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,71 g
  • Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 256,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination 1 1/2 Pence
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1862 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1862 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
1616 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1862 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1862 at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 21, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1862 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1862 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1862 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1862 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1862 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 7, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

