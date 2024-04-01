flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

1 1/2 Pence 1839 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse 1 1/2 Pence 1839 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse 1 1/2 Pence 1839 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,71 g
  • Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 760,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination 1 1/2 Pence
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 26228 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 920. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 24 GBP
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction Coinhouse - March 26, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction Goldberg - September 28, 2022
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction Goldberg - September 28, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction St James's - September 21, 2022
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction St James’s - February 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction St James's - May 20, 2021
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
Seller DNW
Date November 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction Spink - January 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2015
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction Heritage - February 5, 2015
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1839 at auction Heritage - February 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 1/2 Pence 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

