United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
1 1/2 Pence 1839 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,71 g
- Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 760,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination 1 1/2 Pence
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 26228 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 920. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (5)
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 24 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 1/2 Pence 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search