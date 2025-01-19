United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,994 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,079,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1891
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head". This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25237 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place September 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 16, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
