Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head". This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25237 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place September 8, 2024.

