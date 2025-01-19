flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,079,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head". This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25237 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place September 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (14)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Filatelie Klim (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (1)
  • VL Nummus (5)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 16, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 16, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 19, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
