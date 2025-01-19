flag
Half Sovereign 1864 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1864 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1864 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,758,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24184 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date August 18, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Sovereign Rarities - April 27, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Auctiones - December 13, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date December 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Coins of the Realm - May 30, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date May 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 26, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 26, 2020
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 26, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1864 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 24, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
