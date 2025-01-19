United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1864 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,758,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1864
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24184 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (7)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (7)
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (3)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (7)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date August 18, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 26, 2020
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search