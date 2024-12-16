United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1891 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,886,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1891
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1891 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,350. Bidding took place July 23, 2003.
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
