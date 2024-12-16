flag
Penny 1891 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1891 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1891 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,886,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1891 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,350. Bidding took place July 23, 2003.

United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction 2020 Auctions - July 7, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction 2020 Auctions - March 31, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date March 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1891 at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

