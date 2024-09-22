United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1890 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,331,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1890
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1890 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1061 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (10)
- Heritage (17)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numisor (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (6)
- Stack's (7)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Taisei (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 325 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search