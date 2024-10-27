Penny 1882 H "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1882 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2014.

