Penny 1882 H "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1882 H "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1882 H "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,526,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1882 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2014.

United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction Heritage - October 3, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction Heritage - October 3, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 H at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
