Penny 1882 H "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,526,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1882
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1882 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
