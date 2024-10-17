United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1879 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,666,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1879
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1879 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place September 18, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
