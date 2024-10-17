flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1879 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1879 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1879 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,666,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1879 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place September 18, 2018.

