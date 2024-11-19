United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1874 H "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,666,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1874
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1874 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3423 $
Price in auction currency 2700 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1521 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition SP65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
