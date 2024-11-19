Penny 1874 H "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1874 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

