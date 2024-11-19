flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1874 H "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1874 H "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1874 H "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,666,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1874 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (3)
  • DNW (7)
  • Goldberg (10)
  • Heritage (20)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (3)
  • Spink (29)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (20)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3423 $
Price in auction currency 2700 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1521 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition SP65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1874 H at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1874 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access