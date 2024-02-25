United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1874 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,622,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1874
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1874 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1536 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place June 27, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date February 4, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
