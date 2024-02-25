flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1874 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1874 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1874 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,622,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1874 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1536 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place June 27, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction St James’s - February 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date February 4, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Heritage - March 18, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Heritage - March 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 1, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 2, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search

