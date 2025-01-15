United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1870 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,695,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1870
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1870 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (5)
- Goldberg (9)
- Heritage (16)
- Inasta (1)
- Spink (16)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (11)
- WAG (1)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 114 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 19, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
