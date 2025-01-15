flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1870 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1870 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1870 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,695,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1870 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (5)
  • Goldberg (9)
  • Heritage (16)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Spink (16)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (11)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 114 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction Inasta - November 30, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction Heritage - October 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction Heritage - September 19, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 19, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction Spink - January 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1870 at auction Heritage - February 22, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
