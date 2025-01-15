Penny 1870 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1870 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.

