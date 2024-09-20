flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1867 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1867 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1867 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,484,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1867 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,750. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 11 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Heritage - March 18, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Heritage - March 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
Seller DNW
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Spink - January 17, 2017
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction Spink - January 17, 2017
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Available by subscription

Get access