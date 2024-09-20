United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1867 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,484,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1867
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
