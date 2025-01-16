flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1839 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1839 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1839 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 18,8 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300
  • Mintage PROOF 300

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1839 with mark WW. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34794 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2025
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2025
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction GINZA - November 5, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PF67 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 15, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 WW at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
