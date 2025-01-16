Penny 1839 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1839 with mark WW. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34794 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (71) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) PF66 (7) PF65 (13) PF64 (16) PF63 (4) PF62 (1) BN (29) Service NGC (30) PCGS (11)

Seller All companies

Auction World (4)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

CNG (1)

DNW (6)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (5)

Heritage (20)

Morton & Eden (1)

New York Sale (1)

Nihon (3)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (8)

St James’s (4)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)

Taisei (1)