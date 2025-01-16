United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1839 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 18,8 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300
- Mintage PROOF 300
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1839 with mark WW. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34794 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PF67 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
