Penny 1854 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1854 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Сondition UNC (160) AU (19) XF (90) VF (13) F (3) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (7) MS65 (22) MS64 (45) MS63 (38) MS62 (14) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (5) RD (9) RB (17) BN (107) Service NGC (93) PCGS (56) ANACS (3) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (5)

Alexander (1)

Auction World (21)

Aurea (4)

BAC (13)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Chaponnière (1)

CMA Auctions (1)

CNG (8)

Coin Cabinet (6)

Darabanth (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Denga1700 (1)

DNW (10)

Downies (1)

GINZA (6)

Goldberg (21)

Grün (2)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (70)

Heritage Eur (5)

HERVERA (3)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Inasta (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (8)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (2)

Monedalia.es (3)

Negrini (1)

Nihon (6)

NOONANS (9)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Pesek Auctions (3)

Roxbury’s (2)

Russiancoin (4)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Spink (28)

St James’s (3)

Stack's (8)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (23)

Stephen Album (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (2)