flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1854 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1854 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1854 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,8 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,559,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (307)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1854 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Penny 1854 WW at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
To auction

