United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1854 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,8 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,559,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1854
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (307)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1854 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
