Penny 1848 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1848 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34093 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,650. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

Сondition UNC (69) AU (11) XF (61) VF (2) G (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (4) MS64 (19) MS63 (24) MS62 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) AU50 (2) DETAILS (2) RD (5) RB (8) BN (40) Service NGC (40) PCGS (28) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (4)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (13)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (11)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (36)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Negrini (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (2)

Nomisma Aste (3)

NOONANS (6)

Schulman (2)

Spink (31)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (8)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (15)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)