Penny 1848 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1848 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1848 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,8 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 161,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1848 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34093 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,650. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction Nomisma Aste - January 12, 2025
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 12, 2025
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 160 AUD
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction CNG - May 1, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction Nomisma - January 28, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Penny 1848 WW at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

