Penny 1848 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,8 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 161,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1848
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1848 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34093 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,650. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.
