Penny 1841 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1841 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1841 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,8 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 914,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1841 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 688 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.

United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 550 AUD
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1841 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

