Penny 1841 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1841 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 688 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.

