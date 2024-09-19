Penny 1841 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,8 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 914,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1841
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1841 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 688 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 550 AUD
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
