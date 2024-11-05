United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1890 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,133,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1890
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1890 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS63 GENI
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
