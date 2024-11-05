flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1890 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1890 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1890 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,133,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1890 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (1)
  • Agora (3)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Spink - October 15, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Spink - October 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction GINZA - February 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Heritage - December 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - December 4, 2021
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS64 GENI
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Heritage - February 25, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Heritage - February 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction 2020 Auctions - March 31, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date March 31, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Numismática Leilões - December 18, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS63 GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Agora - May 7, 2019
Seller Agora
Date May 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1890 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1890 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access