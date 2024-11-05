Farthing 1890 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1890 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (30) AU (5) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (14) MS64 (6) MS63 (6) RD (14) RB (8) BN (3) Service NGC (13) PCGS (12) GENI (2)

Seller All companies

2020 Auctions (1)

Agora (3)

Auctiones (1)

Coin Cabinet (2)

COINSTORE (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (4)

Heritage (14)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Stephen Album (1)